Realme 5i Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme 5i is one of the upcoming smartphones that is hitting the rumor mills quite often. The device has already been spotted on several certification databases of late. Now, it has made its way to the benchmarking platform Geekbench revealing its key specifications and other details.

The Geekbench listing of the upcoming smartphone comes soon after the confirmation about its launch date. It was confirmed that the Realme 5i will be announced on January 6 at an event in Vietnam. This information comes from a post shared by the official Realme Vietnam Facebook page.

Realme 5i Geekbench Listing

Talking about the Realme 5i benchmark listing, it will arrive with the model number RMX2030. The database shows that the smartphone will make use of a Snapdragon 665 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM. On the software front, it is seen to run Android 9 Pie, which hints at the possibility of ColorOS 6.

In terms of performance scores, the upcoming Realme smartphone seems to have scored 1543 points in the single-core test and 5602 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 4. And, the same device is seen to have scored 314 points in the single-core test and 1389 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 5.

What To Expect From Realme 5i

As per a listing on a Vietnamese e-commerce portal FPTShop, the Realme 5i is likely to cost 4290 VND (approx. Rs. 13,000). Notably, this is not the final pricing of the upcoming Realme smartphone. It is believed to adorn similar specifications as those of the Realme 5s launched a few months back in India. The company has already restricted that the 5i could sport a gradient finish and a downgraded selfie camera.

Going by the previous leaks, the Realme 5i could arrive with a 5.2-inch FHD+ display, a quad-camera system at its rear alleged to comprise a 12MP primary sensor + an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 2MP fourth macro lens. A 5000mAh battery is expected to power the smartphone.

