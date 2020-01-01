Realme 5i Launch Pegged For January 6: Quad Cameras, 5000mAh Battery And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is one of the smartphone brands that took the wraps off a slew of smartphones in 2019. As soon as we have stepped into the new year, the brand seems to be all set to unveil a new smartphone, which is the Realme 5i. It has been confirmed that the Realme 5i will be unveiled on January 6, 2020 at an event in Vietnam.

This device will be the fourth one in the series with the previous devices including the Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5s with upgraded cameras. Going by the reports that have come across previously, the Realme 5i is unlikely to bestow the crystal design such as the others in the series.

It is said to be similar specifications to the Realme 5 in terms of specifications with the difference being the selfie camera. While the Realme 5 comes with a 13MP selfie camera housed within the waterdrop notch at the front, the Realme 5i's selfie camera is likely to be a downgrade with an 8MP sensor.

Realme 5i Expected Specifications

Given that there will be identical specifications as the Realme 5, the upcoming smartphone is believed to arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ mini-drop display with Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor based on the 11nm process along with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with expandable storage support.

It will arrive with ColorOS 6.1 topped with Android 9 Pie. For imaging, there will be quad cameras at the rear with a 12MP primary Sony IMX386 sensor with PDAF, LED flash, EIS and f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor with 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 2MP fourth lens with 4cm macro lens and f/2.4 aperture.

The connectivity aspects that are expected to be bundled include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi, and a micro USB port. It will arrive with FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack too. The Realme 5i is likely to be splash resistant and feature a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear.

The lights will be kept on by a 5000mAh battery ticking under its hood with 10W charging support. This smartphone is believed to be launched in Green and Blue color options and arrive in a single storage variant.

Our Take On Realme 5i

Well, the Realme 5i is believed to have identical specs as the Realme 5s but with a downgraded selfie camera. This means that the pricing could be relatively lower than that of the 5s. Given that Realme's number series is quite successful, we can expect the Realme 5i to be one of the bestsellers.

Best Mobiles in India