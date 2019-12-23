Realme C3, Realme 5i Launch Could Be Imminent News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme showed strong results in the smartphone industry with competitive offerings that are priced aggressively. The latest device to be launched by the company in India is the Realme X2 with the Snapdragon 730G. At the time of its launch, it revealed that there are plans for a strong product portfolio for 2020.

While nothing was divulged regarding the upcoming smartphones, the Realme 5i and Realme C3 have been spotted by the IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority), which is a telecom regulatory authority in Singapore.

Realme 5i, Realme C3 Spotted Online

If the Realme 5i exists, then it is the fourth smartphone in the Realme 5 series. It has been spotted on the IMDA database with the model number RMX2030. As of now, no details regarding its specifications and features have been announced but it is believed to join the Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme 5s launched earlier this year.

On the other hand, the Realme C3 has been spotted on the IMDA database with the model number RMX1941. Going by the model number, it is believed to be the sequel to the Realme C2. Similar to the Realme 5i listing, this listing on the database also does not divulge any details pertaining to the device.

What We Think

Talking about the Realme C3, this smartphone is believed to be the next budget offering in the C series following the Realme C1 and C2. Reportedly, Realme achieved a growth of 808% growth this year and this growth is attributed to the Realme number and C series smartphones. So, the Realme C3 could strengthen the position of the company further.

Having said that, we can expect these smartphones, especially, the Realme C3 to be the first big launch from the company in 2020. However, an official confirmation is awaited and we need to see how well it competes with rivals from Redmi.

