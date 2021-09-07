Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Launching On September 9 News oi-Vivek

Realme is gearing up for another big launch event. The company has already confirmed to unveil devices like the Realme 8s 5G and the Realme 8i along with its very first tablet -- the Realme Pad. Now, the company has teased the launch of yet another product -- the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker.

According to the official teaser, the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker will be available in at least two colors. It is also interesting to note that the product has a compact form factor, which should make it easy to carry around.

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Design

The Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker has an industrial design with a plastic body covered with some sort of fabric, which should make the product a long-lasting one. On top of that, the device also seems to have a latch to cover the charging port, which should also help the device to get some sort of ingress protection.

To some extent, the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker is expected to be water and dust-resistant. Coming to the sound, the company has confirmed that the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker will be powered by a 3W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver, which should offer a good amount of bass and should also keep the device light in weight.

Given it is a Bluetooth speaker, the device is likely to offer Bluetooth 5.0 or a newer version, which should enhance the range and the sound quality when compared to Bluetooth speakers with older versions of Bluetooth. Realme has confirmed that the product will launch in India on September 9 at 12:30 PM along with the few aforementioned other Realme products.

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Price In India

The Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker is expected to pack a big battery, which should offer at least 5 hours of music playback on a single charge. The Bluetooth speaker is also expected to come with either a micro USB port or might even offer a USB Type-C port for charging. As per the pricing, the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker is likely to be priced around Rs. 2,000.

Given this is the very first Realme Bluetooth speaker, the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker is expected to be priced very competitively to take on the products from brands like Boat and Xiaomi.

