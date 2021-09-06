Realme UI 2.0 For Tablets: What To Expect From Realme Pad? News oi-Vivek

Realme is all set to launch its very first tablet -- the Realme Pad on September 9. The company has already confirmed several features of the upcoming tablet, including the design of the device. Though several leaks suggest the possible hardware specifications of the Realme Pad, none of them talk about the software.

Given this is a Realme product, it is likely to run on Realme UI, based on Android OS. According to the latest trend, the tablet is likely to ship with Realme UI 2.0 with a customized layout for tablets, based on Android 11 OS.

Realme UI 2.0 For Tablets

Realme is a sub tech brand of BBK electronics. Though there are multiple devices under the BBK umbrella, the company has very limited offerings in the tablet categories, and the Realme Pad is likely to be one of the first mainstream tablets from this family, which includes brands like Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme.

The Realme Pad is expected to ship with Realme UI 2.0, which will be tailormade for devices with a large screen size. Hence, it is likely to have a different UI rather than having a scaled-up version of the regular Realme UI 2.0, as it could affect the overall user experience.

Going by the official teasers of the Realme Pad, the device does look a lot like the 4th Gen iPad. The brand has already confirmed that the Realme Pad will have a 10.4-inch display with FHD+ resolution. Some leaks suggest that the Realme Pad might come with an OLED display while the others incline towards an IPS LCD screen.

The display technology will play an important role in the pricing of the Realme Pad, as an OLED screen costs a lot more than an IPS LCD screen. Hence, we believe the tablet is likely to be priced around Rs. 20,000 if it comes with an OLED display or around Rs. 15,000 if it flaunts an IPS LCD screen.

The Realme Pad is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80, a mid-range 4G processor with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. As per the optics, the device is confirmed to have a single primary camera and a single selfie camera, which will be tucked within the black bezel.

Looking at the features and the specs sheet, the Realme Pad is expected to be a great mid-range tablet and is likely to compete against some of the other mid-range tablets from brands like Samsung and Lenovo, at least in India.

