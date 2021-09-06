Realme Pad Design Teased By Flipkart Listing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We are already coming across numerous reports and speculations regarding the first-ever Realme tablet, the Realme Pad. This new tablet is slated to see the light of the day on September 9 in India. Already, the landing page of the device went live on the e-commerce giant Flipkart's website.

Realme Pad Design Teased

The listing spilled the beans on the lightweight and slim profile of the Realme Pad. Now, the landing page has been updated to showcase both its front and rear design. As it can be seen in the image above, the tablet device from Realme appears to flaunt a 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

From the design, it is seen that the Realme Pad will flaunt thick bezels all around the screen. It appears to flaunt a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5 percent. Apart from this, the previous speculations have hinted at the presence of an AMOLED display but the Flipkart listing did not reveal anything related to it.

Moving on to its rear, the Realme Pad features a single rear camera sensor and appears to flaunt a thickness of a mere 6.9mm. While previous reports have suggested the presence of a Gold color variant, the tablet will also arrive in Gray color.

In addition to the listing on Flipkart, the company took to social media to tease the design of the upcoming tablet. Going by the teaser, we got to know that the Realme Pad will have a slim and lightweight profile and thick bezels around the display as hinted by the e-commerce giant. The additional information that we know is the dual-tone rear finish.

Realme Pad Rumored Specifications

Based on existing reports, the Realme Pad is speculated to flaunt a 10.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. Under its hood, it is expected to make use of a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage space. A 7100mAh battery is likely to power the tablet, which is average for a tablet.

On the imaging front, the Realme Pad is likely to use an 8MP fixed focus front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. At the rear, there is another 8MP camera sensor with autofocus. The other notable goodies of the Realme Pad include quad speakers with DTS HD and Hi Res-Audio output and connectivity aspects such as LTE and Wi-Fi.

Like the other tablet devices out there, we can expect the upcoming offering to also have multiple variants based on the connectivity and storage capacities. It is said to run Android 11 OS topped with an additional custom ROM, a USB Type-C port for charging and a small cutout at its bottom to house the stylus pen.

As of now, the pricing of the Realme Pad remains unknown. Given its features and specifications, we can expect the tablet to fall in the mid-range price segment. Also, the design and AMOLED panel are expected to be its selling points. It is yet to be seen if the device will compete against rivals from other brands that exist in the market. We can get to know more details at the time of its launch.

