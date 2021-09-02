Realme Pad Officially Teased By CEO Madhav Sheth; Slim, Lightweight Design Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tablets are the latest buzz word and Realme seems to be joining in. Several leaks pointed to a possible Realme Pad, but the company hadn't confirmed it - until now. Realme has officially teased the new Realme Pad, highlighting its sleek frame and design. From the looks of it, the Realme Pad could be launching soon.

Realme Pad Teased

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to tease the new tablet from the company. The tweet showcased the Realme Pad's frame that he claims to have a light and thin design. The teaser poster doesn't reveal much except for the slim frame and what appears to be a single rear camera.

The upcoming Realme Pad could also pack a metal body, which could make things interesting. Since the company is stressing the lightweight form factor, the metal body could be something to check out. Previous reports revealed that the Realme Pad would measure 246.1 x 155.8 x 6.8mm. the same report said the thickness of the tablet increases to 8.4mm at the camera bump.

Tablets can easily be carried anywhere for work or entertainment. However, holding them for too long can be a challenge. There is a need for a real-ly light & slim ones for your ease and we might just have a solution!



Stay tuned for something disruptive is coming. #realmePad pic.twitter.com/9xpYLZDQZl — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 1, 2021

Realme Pad Specs: What To Expect?

This isn't the first time we're hearing of the Realme Pad, although, this is the first time the company is officially teasing it. The rumor mill suggests the Realme Pad will flaunt a 10.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. There appears to be a single rear camera as shown in the teaser. Reports suggest this is an 8MP camera with several advanced features.

Additionally, Realme is said to include another 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The Realme Pad tablet allegedly appeared on the Geekbench listing and revealed the Helio G80 chipset under the hood. The chipset was paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage, with likely scope for further expansion via a microSD card.

Other details listed include a 7,100 mAh battery with likely fast charging support. The battery seems to be a bit small when compared to other tabs, which pack 8,000 mAh capacity and more. The Realme Pad will likely support a stylus and is tipped to launch in grey and gold color options. With 4G support only, the upcoming Realme Pad is said to be an affordable choice.

