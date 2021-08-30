Realme Pad Spotted On Geekbench: Chipset, RAM, Software Details Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme Pad, the first-ever tablet device from the brand is all set to be launched sometime soon in India. While its launch date is yet to be disclosed, we can expect the Realme Pad to arrive soon in the Indian market. Hinting at the same, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database.

The Geekbench listing of the Realme Pad has spilled the beans on some of the key specifications of the tablet. These include its RAM, chipset, and software. In addition to this, it has been revealed by a Realme executive that the upcoming tablet from Realme could bestow an AMOLED display.

Realme Pad Geekbench Listing

According to the Geekbench listing of the Realme Pad, the tablet is said to carry the model number RMP2102. Furthermore, it has been revealed that the device could get the power from a MediaTek MT6769V/CU chipset, which is none other than the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

This mid-range gaming-centric processor is likely to be teamed up with 4GB of RAM. Also, the benchmark database suggests that the Realme Pad might run Android 11 topped with a Realme UI version specifically designed for tablets. The Geekbench listing doesn't reveal any further information about the Realme Pad.

Realme Pad: What To Expect?

Besides this, there are speculations that the upcoming tablet will use an AMOLED display. One of the reports revealed the possible design of the tablet in the form of leaked renders. It showed off the complete design including a large display with slim bezels and a single rear camera sensor.

Also, it was teased that the Realme Pad will bestow a 10.4-inch screen AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution. The TUV Rheinland certification of the tablet suggested that there could be a 7100mAh battery to keep the lights turned on.

In terms of its pricing, the Realme Pad is believed to be priced competitively in the Indian market. It is speculated to be priced in such a way that it takes over the Samsung tablets available out there. Going by the same, the Realme Pad is tipped to be priced under Rs. 25,000. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same for now.

