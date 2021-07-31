Alleged Realme Pad Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is already known that Realme, which proved its calibre in the smartphone space is working on a tablet to mark its entry into this product segment. The company is gearing up to take the wraps off the Realme Pad in the coming weeks. Already, we have come across various details regarding this tab and now it has received approval from a certification site.

While the Singaporean IMDA certification listing has shed light on the connectivity aspects of the Realme Pad, the well-known Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has hinted at the camera specifications of the device.

Realme Pad IMDA Certification Listing

Detailing on the IMDA certification listing, the Realme Pad had been listed with the model number RMP2102. It is said to offer connectivity features including LTE, WCDMA, Bluetooth, and GPS. it also shows that the first-ever Realme tablet could sport an 8MP camera with a 1/3.6-inch sensor and f/2.4 aperture.

Furthermore, the certification listing notes that there will be support for Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and a resolution of 3264 x 2448 pixels. This will be the camera spec at both the front and rear of the tablet, hints the IMDA listing. However, it notes that the rear camera will have autofocus while the front camera will have fixed focus.

Realme Pad Rumored Specs

In the meantime, the tipster notes that the camera specifications mentioned by the certification database belong to the WiFi-only variant of the tablet. It has been noted that there will be another variant of the tablet with WiFi + LTE connectivity options.

Also, a previously leaked set of CAD renders of the Realme Pad hinted at the presence of a dual-tone design. The Realme Pad is also said to measure 246.1 x 155.8 x 6.8 mm and sport a 10.4-inch display. The other aspects that we can expect include a 7100mAh battery, 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage space. As of now, the other details of the Realme Pad remain unknown. Given that it could be launched sometime soon, we can expect further details to emerge online in the coming weeks.

Best Mobiles in India