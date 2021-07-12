Alleged Realme Pad Spotted In Wild: Another iPad Air Rip-Off? News oi-Vivek

It is already confirmed that Realme is working on its very first tablet -- the Realme Pad. The Realme Pad is slated for launch in the next few weeks, and the company has even shared some side-profile photos of the same.

Now, it looks like the Realme Pad has been spotted in the wild, which looks almost identical to the 4th Gen iPad Air, at least in terms of looks and design. Is it really as powerful as the iPad Air? We don't know that yet.

Realme Pad Design

It looks like Realme is not taking any risk when it comes to the design of the Realme Pad, as it is going with the time-tested iPad design. The Realme Pad is likely to feature a metal unibody design with a single camera on the back.

Besides, the tablet is likely to have a laminated display at the front with minimal bezels and is likely to offer gesture-based navigation. The tablet is likely to have a 1080p or 1440p IPS LCD screen, and it might offer a regular 60Hz refresh rate.

As per the hardware, the device is likely to be powered by an upper mid-range processor with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Given the current standards in the Android tablet ecosystem, the device is likely to have a microSD card slot and a SIM card slot with support for a 4G LTE network.

Realme Pad Expected Price

Considering the iPad Air-like design, the Realme Pad isn't going to be an affordable tablet for sure. However, it might not cost as much as the iPad Air and will be priced in-between. We expect the Realme Pad to carry a price tag of around Rs. 30,000 ~ Rs. 40,000 and is likely to compete against the likes of the upper mid-range tablets from Samsung.

As per the availability, Realme is likely to launch Realme Pad by the end of Q3 2021 or at the beginning of Q4 2021, and the device will indeed go on sale by the end of 2021. India will definitely one of the first countries to receive the Realme Pad and is expected to cost much less here than elsewhere.

