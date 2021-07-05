OnePlus To Foray Into Tablet Category Soon; Moniker Registered On EUIPO News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The demand for tablets is growing rapidly and brands like Huawei, Lenovo, Samsung are meeting the demands of the users by serving one new product after another. Smartphone makers Vivo and Realme are going to be the next players in the tablet market in the coming days. Now, OnePlus is also all set to enter the tablets segment. OnePlus Pad moniker has been listed on the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office).

OnePlus Pad: What To Expect?

Apart from the moniker, the listing has not shared anything about the upcoming OnePlus tablet. There is no official word on this. So, the moniker could also change later. We cannot comment on anything for sure at this moment.

As far as features are concerned, the upcoming tablet is also expected to be a premium offering from the brand like their smartphones. Besides, the OnePlus tablet is believed to compete against Samsung tablets and Apple's iPad. Further, we expect the upcoming tablet will soon start visiting other certification sites and will keep you updated if anything comes to our notice.

OnePlus 9T With ColorOS 11 Also On Cards

As of now, the company is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 9T soon which is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2021. Besides, the upcoming smartphone is said to run ColorOS 11. As the brand has already confirmed that it is merging with the parent company Oppo. So, there is a chance the upcoming OnePlus tablet will also ship with ColorOS 11.

Additionally, the OnePlus 9T is said to feature Hasselblad cameras like the OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus 9T is expected to come with 108MP quad-rear camera setup. Upfront, it could sport a Samsung LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 1080p resolution. Other details of the phone are still under wraps.

On other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2 is also expected to arrive on July 24 in India. It is also rumored to be another mid-range device that will join the existing models of the Nord series. Moreover, the smartphone features could include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, an AMOLED panel, and much more.

Best Mobiles in India