OnePlus 9T With 108MP Hasselblad Quad Cameras Expected To Arrive In Q3 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9T launch seems around the corner. The brand launched the 9 series smartphones back in March. Now, the latest information has revealed the launch timeline and few features of the upcoming OnePlus 9T.

Previously, a report suggested the brand will not launch the Pro model for the OnePlus 9T. At the launch of the OnePlus 8T, the brand claimed there is no reason to launch the OnePlus 8T Pro as the OnePlus 8 Pro packs all premium-grade features.

OnePlus 9T Launch Timeline, Camera Features Tipped

As per the latest leak, the OnePlus 9T 5G will be launched in the third quarter of 2021. This means the brand might change the timeline as the predecessor OnePlus 8T was launched in October.

Apart from these, the latest info has claimed the upcoming OnePlus 9T will also ship with Hasselblad quad cameras like the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro. However, the upcoming smartphone will offer a main sensor of 108MP. Besides, it will run ColorOS 11.

OnePlus 9T Expected Specifications

Going by the previous details, the OnePlus 9T is expected to sport a Samsung LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 1080p resolution. Besides, the predecessor OnePlus 8T has some similar features as the OnePlus 8 Pro.

So, we expect the upcoming OnePlus 9T could borrow some features from the 9 Pro model. Going by this, we expect the SD888 might run the smartphone, wireless charging support, and so on.

OnePlus 9T: What We Think

As of now, the brand has not shared any information regarding the OnePlus 9T. However, considering its leaked features, the smartphone is expected to sit between the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro model. Further, if the leak information turns out to be true, the upcoming OnePlus 9T will be the brand's first phone with a 108MP sensor which will be the best-selling point for the handset.

Alongside, the brand is also expected to launch another Nord series device dubbed the Nord 2. The device is rumored to carry a similar design as the OnePlus 9 series. However, the launch date of the upcoming Nord phone is yet to be announced.

Best Mobiles in India