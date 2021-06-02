OnePlus 9T With 120Hz Display Likely On Cards; No 9T Pro Launch This Year News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know OnePlus is prepping up for its 'Summer Launch event', scheduled for June 10. In March, the brand introduced the OnePlus 9 series smartphones comprising of the standard model, Pro, and the 9R. Now, the successor of the OnePlus 8T seems to be on the cards dubbed as the OnePlus 9T.

The latest development on Weibo (via TechDroider) has tipped some features of the upcoming OnePlus 9T smartphone and confirmed there is no 9T Pro model. This means the brand will follow the same strategy as its predecessor.

OnePlus 9T Display Design Tipped

According to the leak, the OnePlus 9T will come with the Samsung LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 1080p resolution. Apart from this, nothing is known at this moment. We expect to get more intel in the coming days.

OnePlus 9T: What To Expect?

Last year, OnePlus claimed there is no reason to launch the OnePlus 8T Pro as the OnePlus 8 Pro packs all premium-grade features. The OnePlus 8T comes with some similar features as the OnePlus 8 Pro at a cheaper price tag.

Considering this, we expect the upcoming OnePlus 9T will also have some similar features as the OnePlus 9 Pro. The same flagship Snapdragon 888 chip will also run the OnePlus 9T. However, there is a chance the smartphone might skip Hasselblad cameras, which is seen on the Pro model. However, we will suggest you take this as speculation until more info comes out.

OnePlus 9T In India, Expected Price

The India launch might take some time as the brand is now gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G which could be the most affordable 5G device from the brand. The phone is also confirmed to feature a new ''sleek and streamlined'' design.

Moreover, considering the price of the OnePlus 8T, the successor OnePlus 9T is also believed to sit somewhere in between the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro. In this price range, Asus and iQOO have launched a slew of devices lately which all can be a great rival for the upcoming OnePlus 9T; however, it will also depend on the price tag of the smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India