Realme Book, Realme Pad Images Leak Ahead Of Launch

    Realme is one of the smartphone brands that ventured into other product categories quickly. After entering into the Bluetooth headphones, wireless earbuds and smartwatch sectors, it looks like the company intends to launch its own tablet and laptop. A report has leaked the Realme Book laptop and Realme Pad tablet in the making.

     

    As per the images leaked by Android Authority, the Realme laptop that was teased by the company will be accompanied by the Realme Pad. Recently, Madhav Sheth, Realme India and Europe CEO teased an upcoming laptop. Also, Francis Wong, the company's CMO teased the Realme Pad. Now, the images of both devices have been surfaced online showing the design of the laptop and a glimpse of the tablet.

    Realme Book, Realme Pad Images Leak

    Talking about the laptop, the teaser shared by Sheth, the laptop has been inspired by the MacBook design, and its name says it all. Realme might call its laptop Realme Book and it will have an aluminum body and a 3.2 aspect ratio display. The images show that there are speaker grilles at the bottom with holes for ventilation.

    It has slim bezels surrounding the display and a Realme logo on top. It states that it is a prototype of the upcoming Realme laptop and it should be noted that the final product might not be the same.

    On the other hand, the Realme Pad, the upcoming tablet from the company was teased. The company CMO asked fans on Twitter what it should be called - Realme Tab or Realme Pad. While the former received 50.6% votes, the company preferred the Realme Pad moniker. However, the name might be finalized only when the actual launch takes place.

    Only one image of this tablet has been showcased for now. It appears to show the side profile with a slim design that resembles the iPad Pro and a small camera bump as well. The Realme Tab image has a GT moniker suggesting that it could be unveiled along with the Realme GT 5G slated for June 15 launch.

     

    Given that Realme is working on a tablet and laptop, we need to wait for further clarity from the company regarding these before we come to any conclusion.

    Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 11:57 [IST]
