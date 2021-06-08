Realme GT 5G With SD888 To Launch On June 15; Arriving In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme GT 5G, the flagship offering from the brand is all set for its global debut. The handset was originally launched back in March and the company has now confirmed that the phone is launching on June 15 at UTC+1 1 PM (5:30 pm IST). The event will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel and social media handles.

Besides, the phone was recently listed on the company's official website with a price tag of 549 euros (approx. Rs. 48,800) for the high-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Realme GT 5G Features

The phone is expected to launch in Europe with the identical features as the Chinese model. To recall, the Realme GT has a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla 5 protection. The smartphone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU.

Further, a 4,500 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 65W fast charging and it runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 custom skin out-of-the-box. The camera department is handled by a 64MP triple-rear camera system and a 16MP selfie camera. The main camera is assisted by an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The handset also supports AI selfies, up to 4K 60fps recording, and more.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, VC Cooling system, and Hi-Res audio. On the connectivity front, the handset gets 5G Dual-mode, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Realme GT 5G India Launch

The India launch date of the handset is yet to be announced. However, the phone is expected to arrive by this month as the Realme GT has already been listed on the Realme India website. The Indian variant is expected to get a similar price tag as the Chinese model. Since the European market price tag is slightly higher than the Indian market for tax.

Considering this, the Realme GT 5G could come at around Rs. 30,000, making it the cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered phone. However, we will suggest you to take this information with a pinch of salt until the official word comes out. Alongside, the brand has also confirmed that it will launch the Realme GT camera flagship in July.

Looking at this, we can say that the brand is strengthening its mid-range portfolio in the country. As of now, the iQOO 7 Legend 5G with Snapdragon 888 chip is the most affordable phone in India. So, it remains to be seen whether the upcoming GT 5G will get a cheaper price tag than the iQOO 7 Legend or not.

