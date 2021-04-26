Just In
iQOO 7 5G, iQOO 7 Legend 5G Officially Launched In India; Price And Specifications
iQOO has officially launched two new 5G capable flagship-grade smartphones -- the iQOO 7 5G and the iQOO 7 Legend 5G in India. These two devices are based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and the Snapdragon 888 SoC, respectively. They offer features like LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and more.
iQOO 7 5G Features And Specifications
The iQOO 7 5G is one of the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered smartphones in the country. The device also offers at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As per the software, the iQOO 7 5G ships with Android 11 OS with a custom OriginOS skin on top. Both phones have a 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The device has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The device also has a 16MP selfie camera at the front with 1080p video recording capability.
A 4,400 mAh battery powers the iQOO 7 with support for 66W fast charging capable of fully charging the device in just 22 minutes, making it one of the fastest charging smartphones in the country. The iQOO 7 5G will be available exclusively on Amazon in three variants.
The base model of the iQOO 7 5G costs Rs. 31,990 and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, the mid-tier model offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and costs Rs. 33,990. Lastly, the fully-specced variant of the iQOO 7 5G costs Rs. 35,990 and offers 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
All three variants will be available in Solid Ice and Storm Black color and will be available with Rs. 2000 discount for ICICI credit card and EMI transaction with an additional Rs. 2,000 discount via Amazon coupons.
iQOO 7 Legend 5G Features And Specifications
The iQOO 7 Legend 5G is a lot like the iQOO 7 5G with an upgraded processor and an upgraded cooling tech. This model comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and offers up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage module.
The iQOO 7 Legend 5G also has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, 13MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. This model also has an improved haptic feedback system, which improves the overall gaming experience.
The iQOO 7 Legend 5G is also an Amazon exclusive and comes in two variants. The base model of the iQOO 7 Legend 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 39,990, making it the most affordable Snapdragon 888 SoC powered phone. The 12GB RAM and 256GB model of the iQOO 7 Legend 5G costs Rs. 43,990.
To further sweeten the deal, ICICI card users can get flat Rs. 3,000 off along with Rs. 2000 via Amazon coupons. Hence, one can get the base model of the iQOO 7 Legend 5G for less than Rs. 40,000 in India. Both models of the iQOO 7 will soon be available for pre-order on Amazon, and some of these offers will only be applicable for those, who pre-order the device.
