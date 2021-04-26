ENGLISH

    iQOO 7 5G India Launch At 12 PM Today; Expected Features, Price, And Livestream Details

    iQOO is all set to debut the next-gen smartphone series in India. The new iQOO 7 5G will go live at 12 PM today, April 26. The smartphone is tipped to offer several upgraded features with an affordable price tag. To note, the iQOO 7 5G has already debuted in its home market China, giving us an idea of its specifications.

    iQOO 7 5G India Launch At 12 PM Today; Livestream Details

     

    iQOO 7 Launch, Livestream Details

    The new iQOO 7 5G smartphone will debut in India at 12 PM today. The event will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel. Additionally, one can check out the latest updates on iQOO's social media handles including Facebook and Twitter. You can click this YouTube link to watch the event live.

    iQOO 7 5G Launch: What To Expect

    The upcoming iQOO 7 5G is tipped to be a rebranded version of iQOO 5 Neo, which also recently debuted in China. If these reports are true, then we can expect the upcoming iQOO smartphone to pack a 120Hz display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate and 100Hz instant touch sampling rate, along with MEMC support.

    Under the hood, the iQOO 7 is expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, which offers 5G support. One of the key highlights of the iQOO 5 Neo is its battery, which is a 4,400 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The brand claims to fully fuel the smartphone in less than 30 minutes.

     

    Other details include a 48MP primary sensor as part of the triple-camera setup. Moreover, the upcoming iQOO 7 5G will offer a couple of game-centric features, including turbo cooling. From the looks of it, the smartphone is all set to take on devices like the OnePlus 9R, which also offers similar specs.

    The iQOO 7 5G will be available on Amazon, as the listing suggests. Moreover, the pricing of the smartphone was accidentally revealed, which is Rs. 34,999, which could be the price of the base model. The Chinese brand is expected to launch the iQOO 7 in multiple models, and we'll know the complete pricing and specs at the launch later today.

    Monday, April 26, 2021, 11:09 [IST]
    X