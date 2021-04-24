iQOO 7 India Price Leaked Via Amazon Quiz; Expected To Start At Rs. 34,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO 7 gaming smartphone series comprising the standard model and the iQOO 7 Legend is all set to arrive on April 26. The Indian variant of the iQOO 7 was recently teased to be the rebranded iQOO Neo 5 and said to run the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Now, the latest development has revealed the price of the iQOO 7 in India.

The development came via Amazon India iQOO 7 quiz contest where the e-commerce site giving chance to users to win the iQOO 7 smartphones for free by answering five questions. The leaked info was shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav. If it turns out to be true, the iQOO 7 will cost in the country at Rs. 34,990.

However, it did not mention which variant will get the price tag. We can assume this price tag for the base model considering the Chinese price of the iQOO Neo 5, which starts at CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 27,900) for the 8GB+128GB variant. On the other hand, the company earlier hinted the iQOO 7 Legend with the Snapdragon 888 SoC will be priced under Rs. 40,000. So, the standard iQOO 7 is believed to be priced less than the iQOO 7 Legend.

iQOO 7 Features In India

As mentioned above, the iQOO 7 in India will be different from the Chinese variant. As the iQOO 7 Indian variant is said to come as the rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 5. Going by this, the iQOO 7 would be launched with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For imaging, it will have a triple camera module consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor with OIS support, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and, a 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, the phone will sport a 16MP camera for selfies and videos.

Moreover, a 4,400 mAh battery will fuel the device that will support 66W fast-charging tech. Lastly, the phone will get an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and Hi-Fi audio, and stereo speakers for connectivity.

