iQOO 7 Indian Variant Expected To Be Rebranded Of iQOO Neo 5

iQOO has already confirmed the launch of its iQOO 7 series smartphones which is slated for April 26. The lineup will comprise the standard iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend. The company had also confirmed that it will launch the cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered phone in the country under the iQOO 7 series.

Now, the Amazon teaser has claimed that the Indian variant of the iQOO 7 will be the rebranded iQOO Neo 5 and will ship with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is likely to be true as the Neo 5 already received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. Going by this, the iQOO 7 with the Snapdragon 870 will compete against the recently launched OnePlus 9R which starts at Rs. 39,999.

However, the iQOO 7 is believed to cost cheaper than the OnePlus 9R. As the price of the iQOO 7 Legend with the Snapdragon 888 was teased to fall under Rs. 40,000 segment. So, we can safely assume the standard iQOO 7 will be priced less than the iQOO 7 Legend.

In terms of features, the Indian variant of the iQOO 7 might get similar features as the iQOO Neo 5. To recall, the iQOO Neo 5 has a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB expandable UFS 3.1 storage.

Software-wise the phone runs Android 11-based OriginOS custom skin on top. Moreover, a 4,400 mAh battery fuels the device with 66W fast-charging support. For imaging, it has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV, and a 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera for selfies.

However, we cannot say with certainty whether the iQOO 7 Indian variant will offer the same features as the iQOO Neo 5. As the iQOO 7 Legend is confirmed to support only 66W fast charging instead of 120W charging on the Chinese variant.

