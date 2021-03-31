OnePlus 9R 5G April 14 Sale For Amazon Prime, Red Cable Club Members: Offers To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9R was launched in the country last week alongside the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro. The Pro model of the series is now on sale for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members. Similarly, the OnePlus 9R 5G will also be first available for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members.

The company has announced that the OnePlus 9R 5G will go on sale in the country on April 15. However, if you are an Amazon Prime or OnePlus Red Cable member, you can purchase it starting April 14 at 12PM (noon). Let's look at the price and launch offers of the OnePlus 9R 5G.

OnePlus 9R 5G Price And Offers In India

The OnePlus 9R 5G will cost Rs. 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model can be purchased at Rs. 43,999. The handset comes in Carbon Black and Lake Blue color options.

Launch offers for the OnePlus 9R include a discount of Rs. 2,000 on SBI Credit cards and EMI transactions and a 10 percent cashback on select American Express cards. There is also no-cost EMI options up to six months on SBI Credit cards which will be avail until April 30.

OnePlus 9R 5G Features

The OnePlus 9R offers some similar features as the last year's OnePlus 8T. The OnePlus 9R has a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Under the hood, the handset runs the latest Snapdragon 870 SoC, as opposed to the Snapdragon 865+ on the OnePlus 8T. Like other OnePlus devices, the OnePlus 9R also skips microSD slot. Software-wise, the phone runs on Android 11 topped with OxygenOS 11.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 9R gets a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with EIS and OIS, a 16MP Sony IMX481 wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie sensor.

Further, a 4,500 mAh battery fuels the device with support for 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology. Other aspects include VC cooling, immersive haptic feedback, Pro Gaming Mode, and stereo speakers.

