Is OnePlus 9R A Rebranded OnePlus 8T? Here's What We Think

OnePlus has launched three new smartphones under the OnePlus 9 series, with the OnePlus 9R being the most affordable of the lot, starting at Rs. 39,999. The OnePlus 9R is definitely a new device; however, it is much closer to the OnePlus 8T rather than the OnePlus 9 Pro or even the OnePlus 9, here's why.

OnePlus 9R Weighs Similar To the OnePlus 8T

Firstly, the OnePlus 9R is a gram heavier than the OnePlus 8T, weighing 189 grams. Both phones have exactly the same dimensions with 16.07cm height, 7.41cm width, and 0.84cm thickness. These numbers give us an idea of how close the OnePlus 9R is to the OnePlus 8T.

Camera Module Gets A New Paint Job

The OnePlus 9R has an identical camera setup as the OnePlus 8T. Both smartphones use the 48MP Sony IMX586 as their primary sensor with the same aperture, paired with a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. Even both phones have a dual-LED flash and a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera.

The only difference between the two camera modules is the paint job. All iterations of the OnePlus 8T have a black camera module, while the color of the camera module on the OnePlus 9R is identical to the color of the phone. This again, indicates that the OnePlus 9R is a derivative of the OnePlus 8T.

Identical Display

The OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 8T have an identical 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. According to the official specs sheet, the panels used on both models are identical to each other with 402ppi, sRGB, and Display P3 support. Not just that, both devices are protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Only Difference

The only difference between the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 8T is the processor. The OnePlus 9R is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which is a speed binned version of the Snapdragon 865+, which was a speed binned version of the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which powers the OnePlus 8T.

Given the slightly overclocked processor on the OnePlus 9R, it should offer slightly better performance. However, in terms of normal day-to-day usage, one won't be able to notice a difference between the two.

This year, the OnePlus 8T was not powered by the speed-binned Snapdragon 865+, instead, it used the same Snapdragon 865 that powered the OnePlus 8. If the OnePlus 8T was powered by the Snapdragon 865+, the device would have become obsolete in just a few months, hence the brand would have gone with the Snapdragon 865 by keeping the OnePlus 9R launch in mind.

Identical Battery, Identical Charging Speed

Both phones have a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with support for 65W fast wired charging. Both phones do ship with a fast charger in the box, which is a good move, given brands like Apple and Samsung have stopped including a charger in the box. Even in terms of battery life, the OnePlus 9R should offer a similar SoT or screen-on-time.

Should You Buy OnePlus 9R?

If you have the OnePlus 8T, there is no reason to get the OnePlus 9R. However, if you have a device from the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 6 series, but want a high-performance Android smartphone, the OnePlus 9R is a good pick, as it costs a bit less than the OnePlus 8T. It means the OnePlus 9R with a brand new processor is the best pick amongst the two, considering the starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

