iQOO Neo 5 Spotted On BIS Certification; Expected To Launch Alongside iQOO 7, 7 Legend

iQOO is prepping up to launch the iQOO 7 in the country soon. Now, another device named the iQOO 7 Legend is also tipped to launch alongside. It is said to be the rebranded version of the iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition. It seems the company will also bring the iQOO Neo 5 smartphone on the same day. As the smartphone with the model number I2012 was recently spotted on BIS certification, suggesting an imminent India launch.

iQOO Neo 5 finishes the inclusion process on the Indian BIS certification, Indian launch imminent.#iQOO #iQOONeo5 pic.twitter.com/cUMA2FNGTc — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 6, 2021

Apart from this, the BIS listing did not divulge any details of the upcoming iQOO Neo 5. As far as the launch is concerned, the iQOO 7 will arrive by the end of this month. However, the exact launch date is yet to confirm.

iQOO Neo 5: What To Expect?

Apart from BIS certification, the smartphone had already visited Google Play Console listing, IMEI India database. Going by the Google Play Console listing, the phone will have a punch-hole display with Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone will come with the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. Considering this, we can expect the Indian variant will offer similar specifications as the Chinese model.

To recall, the iQOO Neo 5 was originally launched last month in China. The punch-hole display of the device measures 6.62-inch and delivers a 2,400 × 1,080 pixels screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 4,400 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. Software-wise, it runs Android 11-based OriginOS custom skin on top.

For imaging, the iQOO Neo 5 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor with OIS support, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies and videos, the phone gets a 16MP camera front camera.

Other aspects include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and Hi-Fi audio and the phone also supports 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

In terms of pricing, the phone price starts at CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 27,900) for the base 8GB+128GB model. So, India's price is expected to fall under Rs. 30,000; however, we will have to wait for official confirmation from the company.

