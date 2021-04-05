Just In
iQOO 7 Legend With Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped To Launch Alongside iQOO 7 This Month
Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is gearing up to bring out the new iQOO 7 smartphone in the country. It looks like there might be more than one smartphone launching from the brand. A tipster has revealed that the iQOO 7 Legend, tipped with the Snapdragon 888 flagship SoC, would be debuting alongside.
iQOO 7 Legend Tipped
The latest report comes from popular tipster Mukul Sharma, who took to Twitter to reveal the details of the alleged iQOO 7 Legend. The tipster suggests this smartphone is the rebranded version of the iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition, which was launched in China in January. The smartphone is rumored to run Snapdragon 888 chipset.
iQOO 7 Legend Features (Expected)
If the iQOO 7 Legend is indeed the iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition, then we have an idea of what to expect. The smartphone would pack a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display supports HDR10+ and includes a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
[Exclusive] I can confirm that this is the iQOO 7 Legend, confirmed to launch in India in April powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. This will be the BMW M Motorsport edition.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 31, 2021
Feel free to retweet.#iQOO #iQOO7 #iQOO7Legend https://t.co/r2eiONV17K
As noted, the smartphone would draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. A 4,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support can also be expected. The device would run Android 11 out-of-the-box with the iQOO UI on top.
The iQOO 7 Legend is also tipped to pack a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and two 13MP shooters. There is also a 16MP selfie camera on the iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition, which could come on the iQOO 7 Legend smartphone. It would include the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, dual SIM support, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and so on.
iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend Launch Details
The official launch date for the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend haven't been disclosed yet. However, the tipster suggests the smartphone would debut this month, at least by the end of April. The iQOO 7 starts from CNY 3,798 (around Rs. 43,000). However, the company has suggested it would be less than Rs. 40,000 in India. On the other hand, the iQOO 7 Legend pricing hasn't been tipped yet but could be slightly higher than the base model.
