Just In
- 2 hrs ago Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Launching Today: Expected Features, Price, Livestream Details
-
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus 9 Pro Survives Durability Test: Can It Be Your Daily Driver?
- 3 hrs ago Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 24, 2021: Win Amazon Pay Balance Of Rs. 15,000
- 9 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Realme C12, Realme 7, Realme X50 Pro, And More
Don't Miss
- News Amitabh wishes Mohanlal as he begins filming for directorial debut 'Barroz'
- Education OU Result 2021: Osmania University Releases 2nd & 4th Semester Results 2021
- Sports Shafali Verma seeks improvement in her ODI game after fireworks in T20Is
- Movies Bigg Boss Winners Sidharth Shukla And Rubina Dilaik All Set To Perform At A Holi Event, See Promos
- Lifestyle From Christian To Bohemian, Malavika Mohanan Shows Off Her Different Bridal Avatars In Latest Photoshoot
- Automobiles Tata Safari To Be The Official Partner for VIVO IPL 2021: Read More To Find Out!
- Finance Last Date To Avail CLSS Advantage By MIG-I, II Category Is March 31, 2021
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In March
iQOO 7 India Price Officially Teased; Cheapest Snapdragon 888 Smartphone In India?
iQOO 7 is expected to launch soon in India; however, the launch date is yet to be announced. The company previously teased the arrival of the handset via a cryptic tweet. Now, the price of the handset has been tipped by the company soon after the OnePlus 9 series launch.
According to the tweet, the iQOO 7 will be priced at Rs. 3X,990, which hints the price of the phone will fall in India anywhere from Rs. 30,990 to Rs. 39,990. Considering this the upcoming phone will cost cheaper than the recently announced OnePlus 9 which starts at Rs. 49,999.
What's better than Bang For The Buck?— iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 23, 2021
More Bang, Less Bucks!
Put your seat belts on, this ride is going to be faster than we have done ever.
Unleashing Soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888!#iQOO #MonsterInside #FastestSmartphone #UnleashingSoon pic.twitter.com/2QZfmzqWAr
iQOO 7: Features
The iQOO 7 was originally launched in China back in January with two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. In terms of features, the handset has a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.
The octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC handles the processing and runs Android 11 topped with OriginOS for iQOO. For imaging, you get a triple-camera setup at the rear that includes a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP depth sensor.
Upfront, the handset comes with a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. Furthermore, the device has a 4000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Lastly, it gets 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-SIM, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. For security, it packs an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Should You Wait For iQOO 7 Or Buy OnePlus 9?
It's safe to assume that the iQOO 7 will cost less than the OnePlus 9. Besides, both phones are based on the Snapdragon 888 chipset, offer fast charging, and so on. You even get features like 120W fast charging, OIS technology on the iQOO 7 at an accessible price tag. But if you are looking for a premium design, advanced camera features phone then should go for the OnePlus 9. It might cost a bit more but you get Hasselblad cameras which will offer you more natural photos than other phones.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999
-
21,583