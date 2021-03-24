iQOO 7 India Price Officially Teased; Cheapest Snapdragon 888 Smartphone In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO 7 is expected to launch soon in India; however, the launch date is yet to be announced. The company previously teased the arrival of the handset via a cryptic tweet. Now, the price of the handset has been tipped by the company soon after the OnePlus 9 series launch.

According to the tweet, the iQOO 7 will be priced at Rs. 3X,990, which hints the price of the phone will fall in India anywhere from Rs. 30,990 to Rs. 39,990. Considering this the upcoming phone will cost cheaper than the recently announced OnePlus 9 which starts at Rs. 49,999.

What's better than Bang For The Buck?



More Bang, Less Bucks!



Put your seat belts on, this ride is going to be faster than we have done ever.



Unleashing Soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888!#iQOO #MonsterInside #FastestSmartphone #UnleashingSoon pic.twitter.com/2QZfmzqWAr — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 23, 2021

iQOO 7: Features

The iQOO 7 was originally launched in China back in January with two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. In terms of features, the handset has a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

The octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC handles the processing and runs Android 11 topped with OriginOS for iQOO. For imaging, you get a triple-camera setup at the rear that includes a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP depth sensor.

Upfront, the handset comes with a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. Furthermore, the device has a 4000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Lastly, it gets 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-SIM, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. For security, it packs an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Should You Wait For iQOO 7 Or Buy OnePlus 9?

It's safe to assume that the iQOO 7 will cost less than the OnePlus 9. Besides, both phones are based on the Snapdragon 888 chipset, offer fast charging, and so on. You even get features like 120W fast charging, OIS technology on the iQOO 7 at an accessible price tag. But if you are looking for a premium design, advanced camera features phone then should go for the OnePlus 9. It might cost a bit more but you get Hasselblad cameras which will offer you more natural photos than other phones.

