    iQOO 7 India Launch Teased Via Cryptic Tweet: Another Gaming Phone In Offing?

    By
    |

    It's been a year iQOO has not launched any smartphone in the country. Now, it seems the company is launching another smartphone -- the iQOO 7 soon in India. Last month, the Indian variant of the iQOO 7 with the Snapdragon 888 SoC was also spotted on Geekbench. Now, the launch of the handset has been teased officially.

    The iQOO India Director, Gagan Arora, took to his Twitter to share a teaser that hints at the launch of the iQOO 7. Previously, the smartphone was teased to launch in the country by the third or fourth week of March. Considering this, we can expect the launch will take place soon. However, we have to wait for an official confirmation regarding this.

    iQOO 7 Expected Price In India

    The iQOO 7 was originally launched in China back in January. It comes in two storage configuration -- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage which is priced at 3798 CNY (approx. Rs. 43,100) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs 4198 CNY (approx. Rs. 47,600). The device is available in three color options - Latent Blue, Black, and Legendary Edition.

    Considering the Chinese variant price, the phone is expected to be priced in India around Rs. 43,000. In this price range, the iQOO 7 will be a tough competitor to the recently announced ROG Phone 5. However, the ROG Phone price in India starts at Rs. 49,999 for the standard model.

    iQOO 7 India Variant Features

    Going by the Geekbench listing, the Indian variant was tipped to come with the Snapdragon 888 chipset and 12GB RAM like the Chinese model. Based on that, we can expect the other features will also be identical to the Chinese variant.

    To recall, the iQOO 7 flaunts a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there's the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC teamed up with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage option. For imaging, the iQOO 7 flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor that supports both OIS and EIS. The main lens is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP depth sensor. At the front, the handset features a 16MP selfie camera sensor placed into a punch-hole notch.

    The device gets power from a 4,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-SIM, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

    iQOO 7: Biggest Competitors

    Considering the price and specs, the iQOO 7 can be a tough competitor to the ROG Phone 5. Even, the OnePlus 9 Series is also confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 888 chipset and Hasselblad cameras which can be another competitor to the iQOO 7.

    However, by comparing the camera features of both the iQOO 7 and the ROG Phone 5, you can get better cameras on the iQOO 7 as the ROG Phone 5 skips the OIS and EIS technology. In terms of gaming, both look great on paper; however, both skip official IP ratings. Furthermore, it remains to be seen at which price the iQOO 7 arrives in the country.

    Read More About: iqoo smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, March 13, 2021, 12:44 [IST]
