    iQOO 7 India Variant With Snapdragon 888 SoC Appears On Geekbench

    By
    |

    Earlier this month, the iQOO 7 India launch was hinted at by a tipster. As per the info, the company might launch the iQOO 7 in March and two more devices are also in pipeline which is said to arrive in April. Now, it seems the iQOO 7 India launch could take place soon as the Indian variant of the device codenamed Vivo I2009 was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing by tipster Abhishek Yadav.

    iQOO 7 India Variant Appears On Geekbench

     

    The handset has managed to score 1,130 in single-core and 3,690 in the multi-core tests. Further, the handset is listed to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset which will be paired with 12GB of RAM and run Android 11 OS software-wise. On the other hand, the India variant of the alleged iQOO Neo 5 was also spotted by the tipster on the Geekbench, revealing its few key details including Snapdragon 870 SoC, Android 11 OS.

    iQOO 7 Features

    The Chinese model of the iQOO 7 comes with a starting price of 3798 CNY (around Rs. 43,100) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is available in Latent Blue, Black, and Legendary Edition options. As per features, the handset flaunts a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Chinese variant also runs the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

    Furthermore, the device packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. For imaging, the handset has a triple camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FoV, and a 13MP portrait sensor. The main lens of the handset also supports both OIS and EIS. Upfront, there is a 16MP front snapper for selfies and videos. Lastly, the handset supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM support, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

