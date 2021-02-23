iQOO 7 India Variant With Snapdragon 888 SoC Appears On Geekbench News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier this month, the iQOO 7 India launch was hinted at by a tipster. As per the info, the company might launch the iQOO 7 in March and two more devices are also in pipeline which is said to arrive in April. Now, it seems the iQOO 7 India launch could take place soon as the Indian variant of the device codenamed Vivo I2009 was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing by tipster Abhishek Yadav.

The handset has managed to score 1,130 in single-core and 3,690 in the multi-core tests. Further, the handset is listed to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset which will be paired with 12GB of RAM and run Android 11 OS software-wise. On the other hand, the India variant of the alleged iQOO Neo 5 was also spotted by the tipster on the Geekbench, revealing its few key details including Snapdragon 870 SoC, Android 11 OS.

iQOO 7 Features

The Chinese model of the iQOO 7 comes with a starting price of 3798 CNY (around Rs. 43,100) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is available in Latent Blue, Black, and Legendary Edition options. As per features, the handset flaunts a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Chinese variant also runs the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Furthermore, the device packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. For imaging, the handset has a triple camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FoV, and a 13MP portrait sensor. The main lens of the handset also supports both OIS and EIS. Upfront, there is a 16MP front snapper for selfies and videos. Lastly, the handset supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM support, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

