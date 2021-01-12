iQoo 7 Announced With 120Hz Display: Specs, Price And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After numerous teasers and speculations, the iQoo 7 has been announced. This comes as the latest flagship smartphone from the brand that is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The other highlights of the device include the presence of a fast 120Hz refresh rate and support for 120W fast charging technology.

The iQoo 7 comes in three unique finishes - one is designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport, one is a special edition model with three color stripes at its rear. The smartphone comes with up to 256GB of storage space.

iQoo 7 Price And Availability

iQoo 7 is comes in two storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space priced at 3798 CNY (approx. Rs. 43,100) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage space priced at 4198 CNY (approx. Rs. 47,600). The device has been announced in three color options - Latent Blue, Black and Legendary Edition. It will go on sale from January 15 in China, announced the company. As of now, there is no word regarding when the iQoo 7 will be launched in the global market.

iQoo 7 Specifications

iQoo 7 runs Android 11 topped with OriginOS for iQoo. It bestows a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4% and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the iQoo smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC teamed up with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage space.

For imaging, the iQoo 7 flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 13MP depth sensor with f/2.46 lens. At the front, the iQoo smartphone is fitted with a 16MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity aspects that are bundled with the iQoo 7 include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-SIM and a USB Type-C port. There is a gyroscope, ambient sensor, magnetometer, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device gets the power from two 2000mAh battery packs that deliver a combined 4000mAh battery capacity. As per the company, this battery can last up to 15.6 hours on 4G.

