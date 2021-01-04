iQOO 7 Specifications Details Revealed Via Pre-Order Listing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After Xiaomi, iQOO is the second brand that is all set to bring the Snapdragon 888-powered handset. The company is gearing up to launch the flagship iQOO 7 on January 11. Now, the design and features of the handset have been revealed ahead of its official launch. The handset is already up for pre-booking on JD.com which reveals the key details of the device. Previously, the teaser showed us the image of the special BMW Edition of the handset. Now, the live images of the standard iQOO 7 have been leaked.

iQOO 7 Design

The iQOO 7 appeared to have triple-rear cameras which are placed into a square module. There is the brand name under the camera and the retail box of the device has the brand's tagline -"Monster Inside". Although, the live images have not revealed the front design of the phone. However, the official teaser revealed it will have a flat display with a centre-punch hole to house the selfie camera.

iQOO 7 Details

Going by the JD listing, the iQOO 7 is listed to come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is also confirmed to pack 120W FlashCharge fast wired charging. The smartphone is listed to come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. For display, it is believed to pack an FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. Furthermore, the handset will be available in 12GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage. It will run Android 11 OS and pack a 4,000 mAh battery.

According to the earlier leaks, the phone will have a 48MP primary sensor with OIS. Although, the resolution of the other sensors has not revealed. On the other hand, the iQOO 7 BMW edition will have a White rear with Red, Black, and Blue stripes. Lastly, it is expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Best Mobiles in India