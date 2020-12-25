iQOO 7 5G Specifications Revealed: Snapdragon 888 Chipset, 120W Fast-charging Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is all set to introduce the iQOO 7 5G and the launch has already confirmed by the company. The company teaser also revealed that the rear panel design will be similar to the Vivo X60. Now, the specifications of the iQOO 7 5G has surfaced by Digital Chat Station. The launch of the handset is expected to take place in January 2021. However, the company is yet to reveal the official date.

iQOO 7 5G: What To Expect?

According to the new leak, the iQOO 7 5G will feature an FHD+ display which is listed to offer 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. Software-wise, the handset will ship with the new iQOO UI based on OriginOS.

In terms of processor, the iQOO 7 5G is believed to pack the newly announced Snapdragon 888 chipset. Besides, many OEMs including OnePlus, Oppo have already confirmed to launch the phones with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Further, the chipset of the iQOO 7 5G is expected to be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The volume and power buttons are appeared to have on the right edge of the device.

The teaser image shared by the company revealed that the handset will come with a triple-camera system which will be placed into a rectangular module. However, the resolution of the sensors is still under wraps. The rear panel will come in black, red, and blue vertical stripes on the right side. However, the front design of the handset is yet to reveal. So, it remains to be seen whether the device will feature a punch-hole cutout or water drop design.

According to the teaser image, the device doesn't seem to be a fingerprint sensor at the back. So, it might feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. As of now, we have this much information about the device. However, as we are approaching near to the launch, we are expecting to get more details on the same in the coming days.

