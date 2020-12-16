New iQOO Smartphone Appears On 3C Listing; Is It iQOO 7? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo sub-brand iQOO has carved a name for itself with some unique designs and powerful specs. A new Vivo smartphone with the model number V2049A was spotted at the 3C certification site. For all we know, this could be the new iQOO 7 series. Plus, the certification indicates that the iQOO 7 series is all set to launch, most likely in early 2021.

iQOO Smartphone On 3C

The Chinese 3C listing reveals that the upcoming iQOO smartphone will support 5G. Additionally, the listing reveals that the phone will feature 120W fast charging support, just like we saw on the iQOO 5 Pro. Precisely, the listing mentions 20V/6A maximum charging output, which is quite similar to the previous flagship model.

Is It iQOO 7?

Looking back, the Vivo sub-brand launched the iQOO 5 series with the Pro variant back in August, in its home market China. One might think its successor would be the iQOO 6 series. However, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station mentions that the next iQOO flagship would be called iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Pro.

Moreover, reports point that iQOO could be gearing up to launch a new smartphone series in early 2021. And now, the 3C listing reveals a new smartphone, which syncs with the tentative launch date. However, apart from the 5G support and 120W fast charging details, the listing doesn't reveal anything much.

iQOO 7: What To Expect

One can expect a couple of upgrades on the iQOO 7 from its predecessor. Looking back, the iQOO 5 series debuted with a premium design flaunting a glass body and a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. One can expect a slightly larger display on the upcoming phone. Plus, a 120Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support is also expected.

For now, there are a lot of details missing. There's no report of the chipset powering the upcoming iQOO 7 and the Pro models, or even its RAM information. The previous iQOO 5 series included a 4,000 mAh battery, which means we could see a similar or a larger-sized battery with 120W fast charging support on the iQOO 7. Since the launch could be nearing, we expect to hear more in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India