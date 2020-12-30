iQOO 7 5G Confirmed To Launch On January 11: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The launch of the iQOO 7 5G has been confirmed by the company. The iQOO 7 5G is all set to launch in China on January 11. The company took to its official Weibo account to make the announcement. The launch will take place at 7:30 PM local time (5pm IST) in China.

Besides, the key details recently were revealed online and the company might bring the special BMW version of the iQOO 7 as well. Check out the details of the upcoming smartphone.

iQOO 7 5G Details

As per a teaser shared by the company, the rear panel of the iQOO 7 BMW edition appeared to have a triple rear camera which is placed in a triangle pattern. The resolution of the cameras is still unknown at this moment. The special BMW edition will have a White rear with Red, Black, and Blue stripes.

Although, the front design of the phone is yet to be revealed. However, it is rumored to come with the same design as the Vivo X60 series smartphones which recently made its debut in China. Going by this, we can expect an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Further, it might feature a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The iQOO 7 5G is most likely to feature the newly announced Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is said to run the new iQOO UI based on OriginOS and might pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

As per the official teaser, there is no physical fingerprint sensor at the back. So, it is believed to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. In addition, the volume and power buttons are expected to be placed on the right edge of the device.

Best Mobiles in India