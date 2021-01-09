iQOO 7 Black Color Edition Teased Officially Ahead Of Launch: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo sub-brand iQOO is all set to launch its latest flagship with the powerful Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. So far, we've only had glimpses of the iQOO 7 BMW Edition with a white-colored rear panel. Now, fresh renders reveal a black color smartphone, indicating the base model of the smartphone.

iQOO 7 In Black

Most of the teasers and leaked images of the iQOO 7 have showcased the rear panel in white with red, black, and blue stripes of the iQOO 7 BMW Edition. The latest renders reveal a plain black color rear panel, now believed to be the base model of the device. The poster also highlights the textured pattern on the black iQOO 7.

Apart from the color difference, the other features between the BMW Edition and the black colored device seem to be the same. One can see the triple-camera setup with the dual-LED flash units on both models. The iQOO branding is also clearly evident in both variants that is located just below the camera module.

iQOO 7: Expected Features

The new iQOO 7 will be launching on Monday (January 11), and several reports have given away the features expected on the smartphone. For one, the phone will measure 8.7mm in thickness and weigh 209 grams. A 6.56-inch AMOLED display is expected for the iQOO 7, which could embed an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a fingerprint sensor.

The screen also includes a punch-hole cutout in the center that would house the selfie camera. The triple-camera setup at the rear will reportedly feature a Sony IMX598 48MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP depth sensor. The iQOO 7 is also expected to flaunt dual linear motors and dual speakers to enhance the gaming experience.

Under the hood, the iQOO 7 is said to draw power from the newly launched Snapdragon 888 chipset with 5G support. The processor is said to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Other details include a 4,000 mAh battery paired with 120W ultrafast charging support.

