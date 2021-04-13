iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend India Launch Accidentally Confirmed; Expected Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is all set to launch its new-generation gaming smartphone lineup in India called the iQOO 7. The brand will be introducing two devices in this series called the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend. While the company didn't announce the official launch date until now, it has teased some features of the upcoming devices. The intensity of leaks and teasers has been increasing ever since. The company has accidentally revealed the official launch date. Also, the online availability of both devices has been confirmed by Amazon.

iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend India Launch Date Leaked

The iQOO 7 series official launch date was accidentally leaked on the company's Twitter handle. The leaked poster has tipped April 26 launch date in the country. However, the brand has removed the tweet but not before users across managed to grab a screenshot.

Additionally, the online availability of both the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend in India has also been confirmed. A dedicated page for the iQOO 7 series has been made live at Amazon. But, the Amazon support page has only teased the design and not the pricing or the launch date.

Going by the dedicated page on Amazon, the iQOO 7 Legend will be launched with a punch-hole display. The device will flaunt a BMW M Motorsport inspired design with the rear panel featuring BMW's red, blue, and black stripes signature.

The iQOO 7 has been announced outside India already, therefore its key features are known. On the other hand, the iQOO 7 Legend is a new offering by the brand and its key features have been tipped by the leaks. The standard iQOO 7 was announced back in January this year in China with a tall 6.62-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The punch-hole cutout features a 16MP selfie camera, while the back panel has a 48MP primary sensor. The rear camera setup also features a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 13MP depth sensor.

The iQOO 7 is driven by the Snapdragon 888 processor and has up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage combined with Android 11 OS. The device is powered by a 120W fast charging supported 4,000 mAh battery.

