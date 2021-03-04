Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme GT 5G has been announced in China as the company's first flagship phone in 2021. The phone comes with features like a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, VC Cooling system, and more. Furthermore, the handset comes in two storage configurations. Additionally, the handset was previously spotted on BIS that means the handset will launch soon in the country as well. Now, the company is prepping up to launch the Realme 8 series in India.

Realme GT 5G Price And Availability

The base 8GB + 128GB model of the handset costs in China at CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 31,400) and CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB+256GB model. The phone comes in Blue and Silver colors, and a Vegan Leather edition. The smartphone will go on sale in China starting March 10.

Realme GT 5G: What Does Offer?

Starting with the processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC will handle the processing on the Realme GT paired with Adreno 660 GPU. Software-wise, the device runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 custom skin out-of-the-box. Upfront, it gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla 5 protection. The smartphone has a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

The Realme GT 5G sports a triple camera system at the back for imaging. The camera module consists of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP selfie camera at the front. The camera features of the handset include AI selfies, up to 4K 60fps recording, and more.

On the connectivity front, the handset support 5G Dual-mode, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port and data sync. Lastly, it sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and also comes with stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res audio. It measures 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 186 grams.

