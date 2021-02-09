Realme Race Likely To Arrive In India As Realme GT News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Race with model number RMX2202 was recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, hinting at an imminent India launch. Besides, the phone has also certified by the TENAA authority, where the phone is appeared to have "GT" branding at the bottom-right corner.

So yes, as I told yesterday, the Realme Race series could very well launch as the Realme GT series. The moniker has been trademarked in India.

Feel free to retweet.#Realme #RealmeRace #RealmeGT pic.twitter.com/itPGbpHYBc — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 9, 2021

Now, a new leak via tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the handset will arrive in India with the Realme GT moniker. The report further states that the handset has been trademarked in the country under the Realme GT moniker. However, there is no official info on the same as of now.

Further, the China launch of the Realme Race could take place after Chinese New Year as per Realme's Marketing Communications Director, Song Qi Arc. Considering this, the launch is expected to be held after this week. So, we can expect the company will share the official launch date soon.

Realme Race Expected Features

In terms of features, the Realme Race is rumored to sport a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 160Hz refresh rate. It is also said to come with a punch-hole cutout located at the top left corner of the display. The volume buttons are appeared to have on the left edge and the power button on the right side. Going by the TENAA images, the phone will come in a blue color variant and it will pack a 5,000 mAh battery along with 125W dart-charging technology.

Under the hood, the phone will run the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For software, it might ship with Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. In terms of optics, the phone is likely to sport a triple-lens setup comprising of a 64MP main lens, a pair of 13MP sensors. Additionally, there could also be a Pro model. However, key details of the alleged Realme Race Pro are yet to be revealed.

