Realme Race Bags TEENA Certification; Key Details Revealed

Realme Race is one of the most-anticipated flagships, set to debut in a few days. Ahead of the launch, the Realme Race was spotted on the Chinese TEENA listing with the model number RMX2202. The listing has revealed a couple of details, including the design of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Realme Race Appears On TEENA

Looking at the TEENA images, one can spot the familiar rectangular smartphone design on the Realme Race. The phone appears to have a glassy finish, indicating a glass panel on the flagship. The design reveals a triple-camera setup housed in a rectangular module, along with the LED flash.

Other design details include a punch-hole cutout on the corner of the display. Also, the power button was spotted on the right side, while the volume rockers appear on the left. The Realme Race design seems to skip a dedicated fingerprint sensor; hence, we can assume the presence of an AMOLED display with an in-fingerprint sensor.

Realme Race: Expected Features

The rumored Realme Race has appeared a couple of times previously and has been doing rounds on the rumor mill. Going by these speculations, the Realme Race is tipped to draw power from the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage - at least for the Pro variant.

Reports suggest the Realme Race would flaunt a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a 160Hz refresh rate, though this hasn't been confirmed yet. Other details tipped include a 5,000 mAh battery with 125W dart-charging support.

The camera details on the Realme Race are still under wraps. The TEENA listing has now confirmed the triple-camera setup. Rumors predict a 64MP primary sensor with an addition of two 13MP shooters. The vanilla variant could get a 48MP primary shooter.

Realme Race Launch Details

In the latest news, Realme's Marketing Communications Director, Song Qi Arc, tipped the Realme Race would launch after the Chinese Spring Festival or the Chinese New Year. This means the upcoming Race series could launch anytime after this week! That said, there is still no official confirmation regarding the launch date.

