Realme Race Launch Officially Teased; Likely To Hit The Stores In February News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is amongst the few OEMs that announced the arrival of its flagship smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC soon after Qualcomm announced the new processor. The Realme Race will be the latest handset that will join the company's premium smartphone portfolio. The company earlier officially confirmed the presence of the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Multiple leaks have shared the design and other key features. Now, Realme China President has teased its launch.

Realme Race Launch Officially TeasedXu Qi, Realme China's President has teased the arrival Race smartphone via Weibo. As per the teaser, the device will be coming after the Spring Festival of China. For reference, this festival is celebrated on February 12. The company might launch the device in the global market soon after the launch in the Chinese market.

The brand could announce the official launch date anytime soon. There are rumors that the company will also launch the Realme Race Pro alongside the standard model. But, the company is yet to confirm this information officially. Nevertheless, the company is likely bringing the new smartphone lineup next month for sure going by the teaser. The pricing details could also surface in the coming weeks.

Realme Race Leaked Features

The Realme Race has been consistently leaked in the past few weeks. The device is confirmed to boot on the Snapdragon 888 processor. The device is leaked with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. It is said to arrive in multiple storage configurations which include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacity. The Realme Race's display is expected to be an OLED panel (6.8-inches). The display is said to come with 3200 x 1440 pixels QHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The refresh rate is tipped to be higher than the current flagships at 160Hz.

The optics are said to be handled by a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor. And another 13MP sensor. The Realme Race will boot on Android 11 OS topped with Realme UI 2.0 skin. The spec-sheet will be completed via a 5,000 mAh battery unit. There will be 125W fast charging support as well.

