Realme X7 Series Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Expected Price, Features
Realme X7 series India launch is expected on February 4; however, the company is yet to make it official. Now, the company has confirmed that both smartphones of the series will be available on Flipkart. The Realme X7 series will comprise the standard X7 and the X7 Pro.
Recently, the RAM, storage, and color variants of the smartphones leaked online and a shared image by the company's CEO revealed that the Realme V15 will arrive in the country as the Realme X7.
Realme X7, X7 Pro Expected Price In India
The Realme X7 series smartphones were originally launched in China back in September 2020. The Realme X7 price starts at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 19,000), while the Realme X7 Pro comes with a starting price of CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 23,400) in China. Considering this, we can expect the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro will cost starting at Rs. 20,000, Rs. 24,000 respectively.
Realme X7, X7 Pro Features
The Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and packs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The handset gets its fuel from a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup on the Realme X7 which offers a 64MP main lens and it also features a 32MP front camera.
Coming to the Realme X7 Pro, it flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It also comes with 65W fast charging; however, the Pro model packs a slightly bigger 4,500 mAh battery. For photography, the X7 Pro also features the same 64MP quad-camera and 32MP selfie shooter.
