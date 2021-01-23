Realme X7 Series RAM, Storage, And Color Options Leaked; Launch Expected For February 4 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme X7 series is rumored to launch in the country on February 4. However, there is no official info on the same. Meanwhile, the company has started teasing the arrival of the new series. So, we can expect to get soon the launch date as well. Recently, the Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth shared the retail box design of the handsets.

Now, he has shared an image of the upcoming phone which reveals that the Realme V15 might debut in the country as the Realme X7. To recall, the Realme V15 was launched earlier this month in China which comes in Silver and Lake Blue colors. The handset is also available in a special edition namely "Koi" and the shared image looks similar which further confirms that the Realme V15 will come in the country as the Realme X7.

What would you name this #realmeX7 colour variant?



RT & reply using #XisTheFuture. pic.twitter.com/yaHJIz5txq — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 23, 2021

For specifications, the Realme V15 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and packs a 4,310 mAh battery which supports 50W SuperDart fast-charging that claims to take 18 minutes to charge up 50 percent battery. Other features of the device include a 64MP triple-rear camera set up, 16MP front camera, and more.

Moreover, tipster Himanshu has shared the RAM, storage, and color variants of both smartphones of the X7 series. Going by this, The Realme X7 is listed to come in two storage configurations including 6GB RAM + 128GB and the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

The color options for the standard variant might include Nebula and Space Silver. On the other hand, the Realme X7 Pro is listed in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option. It is also said to come in Fantasy and Mystic Black colors.

