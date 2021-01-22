Realme X7, X7 Pro India Retail Box Teased By CEO; Launch Expected Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme X7 series comprising of the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro could launch very soon. However, the official launch date is yet to be revealed. The company is already teasing the arrival of the handsets for several days. Now, the company's India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has shared its retail box and asked the fans to guess the final design of the upcoming series.

Have a look at few futuristic packaging designs we came up with for #realmeX7Pro!



Can you guess which one was finally chosen for you guys?#XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/b4yINhUvqm — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 21, 2021

There are some boxes with just the 'Realme X7' branding. So, the company is believed to introduce the standard variant as well alongside the Pro model. Moreover, the company has also confirmed that the handsets will arrive with a charger inside the box. There are also rumors the launch might happen the first week of February.

To recall, the Realme X7 series smartphones were originally launched back in China in September last year. The features of the handsets in India can be expected similar to the Chinese variant. So, the X7 and X7 Pro will offer 6.4 and 6.55-inch AMOLED display respectively. In terms of processor, the standard X7 will get its power from the Dimensity 800U chipset and the Pro model will pack the Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

Both devices will run Android 10 OS with Realme UI custom skin on top. In terms of cameras, both phones will have a quad-camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP lens. There will be 32MP front snapper for selfies and videos.

For battery, the Pro model will come with a 4,500 mAh battery, and the X7 will pack a 4,300 mAh battery unit. However, both devices will support 65W Dart charging tech. Connectivity features on both handsets will include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.

