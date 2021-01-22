Just In
- 9 min ago Nokia Quicksilver With 6GB RAM Stops By Geekbench: Is It A Budget 5G Offering?
-
- 15 min ago TRAI Data Shows Airtel Led APRU During June-September FY21
- 45 min ago Minecraft Earth Servers Shutting In June 2021: What Does It Mean For Minecraft Enthusiasts?
- 1 hr ago Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition Goes Official; Packs New Kirin 820E Chipset
Don't Miss
- News UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres saddened by loss of life in fire at Serum Institute, says UN spokesperso
- Finance Earning Income From Social Media Platform: Here Is How Tax Implication Arises On Such Income
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Parties With Shardul Pandit, Dances To ‘Aly Da Pehla Number’; Watch Video
- Sports Rumour Has It: Zidane facing questions at Real Madrid, Pogba set to stay at Man Utd
- Automobiles 2021 KTM 890 Duke Globally Unveiled: Will It Come To India?
- Education Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Announces Class 10th SSC And Class 12th HSC Exam Dates
- Lifestyle Malaika Arora Exudes Eco-Friendly Vibes In Her Nature-Inspired Printed Maxi Dress; Here’s How Much It Costs!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In January 2021
Realme X7, X7 Pro India Retail Box Teased By CEO; Launch Expected Soon
Realme X7 series comprising of the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro could launch very soon. However, the official launch date is yet to be revealed. The company is already teasing the arrival of the handsets for several days. Now, the company's India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has shared its retail box and asked the fans to guess the final design of the upcoming series.
Have a look at few futuristic packaging designs we came up with for #realmeX7Pro!— Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 21, 2021
Can you guess which one was finally chosen for you guys?#XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/b4yINhUvqm
There are some boxes with just the 'Realme X7' branding. So, the company is believed to introduce the standard variant as well alongside the Pro model. Moreover, the company has also confirmed that the handsets will arrive with a charger inside the box. There are also rumors the launch might happen the first week of February.
To recall, the Realme X7 series smartphones were originally launched back in China in September last year. The features of the handsets in India can be expected similar to the Chinese variant. So, the X7 and X7 Pro will offer 6.4 and 6.55-inch AMOLED display respectively. In terms of processor, the standard X7 will get its power from the Dimensity 800U chipset and the Pro model will pack the Dimensity 1000+ SoC.
Both devices will run Android 10 OS with Realme UI custom skin on top. In terms of cameras, both phones will have a quad-camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP lens. There will be 32MP front snapper for selfies and videos.
For battery, the Pro model will come with a 4,500 mAh battery, and the X7 will pack a 4,300 mAh battery unit. However, both devices will support 65W Dart charging tech. Connectivity features on both handsets will include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,17,900
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
44,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556