Realme Race With Snapdragon 888 Tipped To Launch By End Of February

Realme and Xiaomi were among the first manufacturers to announce flagship smartphones based on the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. While Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 back in December, Realme is gearing up to launch a new flagship lineup, codenamed Realme Race. It looks like the Realme Race series could finally launch by the end of February.

Realme Race Launch Details

The tip comes from Song Qi Arc, Realme's Marketing Communications Director. The tentative launch date was revealed via a Weibo post where the director said the Realme Race would debut after the Chinese Spring Festival or the Chinese New Year. To note, this Chinese festival falls on February 12, a week from today. This means we could see the Realme Race series by the end of this month.

Realme Race: What To Expect

So far, the rumored Realme Race has appeared on a couple of listings, revealing a few details. For one, we know the upcoming Realme Race smartphones would be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. Also, it would run Android 11 OS with the Realme UI 2.0.

Another recent leak revealed the Realme Race Pro would flaunt a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a 160Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ resolution. Also, the Pro variant could have up to 512GB in-built storage. A 5,000 mAh battery with 125W ultra-fast charging support was also tipped.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme Race is rumored to feature a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter and two 13MP sensors. That said, there are several details still missing regarding the Realme Race. For one, we're not sure if the upcoming Realme flagship will be called the Race!

Previous reports had also suggested that Realme's parent company had transferred the Oppo Ace series to Realme, which brings the name Realme Race. Also, a Relame executive had teased that the Realme Race would have a special name, confirming that this was just a codename. With the launch nearing, we could have more details about the Realme Race series in the coming days.

