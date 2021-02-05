Just In
- 8 min ago Amazon Quiz Answers For February 5: Answer And Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance
-
- 48 min ago Samsung Galaxy M12 Leak Reveals Triple-Camera Setup And Wallpapers
- 5 hrs ago Best Valentines Day 2021 Gift Ideas: Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 Buy In India
- 13 hrs ago Vivo Android 11 OS Update Roadmap: All You Need To Know
Don't Miss
- News US will not hesitate to raise cost on Russia: Joe Biden
- Sports India vs England, 1st Test: Joe Root wins toss, elects to bat; Nadeem, Sundar included, Kuldeep ignored
- Movies Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday: Amitabh, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan And Others Wish Him With Heartfelt Posts
- Finance Nifty Hits 15,000 Points For The First Time Ever
- Lifestyle 15 Low Glycemic Index GI Foods For Diabetes Management
- Education Class X Student Designs Machine Learning Project To Identify Down Syndrome Through Photographs
- Automobiles Earth Energy Launched Three New Electric Vehicles In The Indian Market: Prices Start At Rs 92,000
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In February
Realme Race With Snapdragon 888 Tipped To Launch By End Of February
Realme and Xiaomi were among the first manufacturers to announce flagship smartphones based on the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. While Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 back in December, Realme is gearing up to launch a new flagship lineup, codenamed Realme Race. It looks like the Realme Race series could finally launch by the end of February.
Realme Race Launch Details
The tip comes from Song Qi Arc, Realme's Marketing Communications Director. The tentative launch date was revealed via a Weibo post where the director said the Realme Race would debut after the Chinese Spring Festival or the Chinese New Year. To note, this Chinese festival falls on February 12, a week from today. This means we could see the Realme Race series by the end of this month.
Realme Race: What To Expect
So far, the rumored Realme Race has appeared on a couple of listings, revealing a few details. For one, we know the upcoming Realme Race smartphones would be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. Also, it would run Android 11 OS with the Realme UI 2.0.
Another recent leak revealed the Realme Race Pro would flaunt a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a 160Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ resolution. Also, the Pro variant could have up to 512GB in-built storage. A 5,000 mAh battery with 125W ultra-fast charging support was also tipped.
As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme Race is rumored to feature a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter and two 13MP sensors. That said, there are several details still missing regarding the Realme Race. For one, we're not sure if the upcoming Realme flagship will be called the Race!
Previous reports had also suggested that Realme's parent company had transferred the Oppo Ace series to Realme, which brings the name Realme Race. Also, a Relame executive had teased that the Realme Race would have a special name, confirming that this was just a codename. With the launch nearing, we could have more details about the Realme Race series in the coming days.
(via)
-
21,999
-
1,06,499
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
18,990
-
11,599
-
34,999
-
43,999
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050