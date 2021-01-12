Realme Race Key Features Leaked; To Ship With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has been in talks for a new flagship smartphone called the Realme Race. The smartphone has been in the rumors for a while now and is said to be the first premium offering by the brand this year. The company itself has teased the device itself recently, however, hasn't revealed any details on its arrival. A new leak has shared some more insight into the hardware.

Race Expected Specifications

Tipster Ice Universe has leaked the specifications of the Realme Race. As per the leak, the premium handset will be driven by the Snapdragon 888 processor. The company had teased the same processor earlier. The tipster further suggests a 5,000 mAh battery unit will power the smartphone.

The device will have 125W fast charging support. It is expected that the handset will get a complete refuel within a few minutes. The Realme Race will launch with 12GB RAM. As of now, the storage capacity is not specified via any leak. It is worth noting that the tipster has mentioned the Realme Race Pro model.

Therefore, there is a possibility that the company launches different models in the Realme Race series. Just to recap, the teaser shared by Realme's VP, Xi Qi Chase, confirmed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor on the standard model. This indicates the processor used on both Realme Race and Race Pro will be the same.

The difference would be in the remaining hardware. The company had also teased a 64MP quad-camera setup on the Realme Race. This could be one segment where both devices would differ in hardware. Some more details on the specifications will likely emerge soon. Also, it is expected that the company might launch this smartphone series any time soon now. We are waiting for some official comment on the same.

