Realme Race Gets BIS Certification; Suggests Imminent India Launch

Realme Race is the upcoming flagship device that will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The handset with model number RMX2202 was recently spotted on the TENAA, revealing its key details. Now, it seems the device will launch soon in India after its China launch with the same model number has been listed on India's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification as well. However, the BIS listing has not shared any key details of the phone.

As far as launch is concerned, the Realme Race is said to be debut in China after the Chinese New Year as per Realme's Marketing Communications Director, Song Qi Arc. Although, the company is yet to reveal the exact launch date.

Realme Race Details

Going by the TENAA listing images, the handset will sport a rectangular camera module along with the LED flash. The phone appeared to have a glassy finish and 'GT' branding on the bottom. The phone will have a triple-camera setup and the LED flash will be placed within the camera module. However, camera details are still under wraps.

Upfront, the handset is said to feature a punch-hole cutout which will be located at the top left corner of the display. The volume buttons and the power button will be placed on the left and right sides respectively. Furthermore, the phone is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as the rear panel does not show any fingerprint scanner.

Moreover, the chipset of the handset is said to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone will be available in a blue color variant, as per the image. Software-wise, it might run Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. For display, the Realme Race is rumored to sport a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 160Hz refresh rate. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery might fuel the phone which is said to pack 125W dart-charging.

