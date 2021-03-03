Realme 8 4G, Realme 8 Pro 4G Expected To Run Qualcomm SoCs News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme 8 series of smartphones are going to offer advanced camera features. The company yesterday confirmed the camera features of the Realme 8 Pro at Realme Camera Innovation Event 2021. The Realme 8 Pro is confirmed to sport Samsung's latest 108MP 1/1.52 inch HM2 sensor which will support 9-in-1 pixel binning and ISOCELL Plus technology.

Apart from the Pro model, the upcoming series will also include the standard Realme 8. Now, a fresh leak has revealed the chipsets name of both models. It further states that the smartphones will come in both 4G and 5G variants. As per the leak, the 4G model of the Realme 8 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, while the Realme 8 Pro 4G will run the Snapdragon 730G processor.

On the other hand, a Realme phone with model number RMX3041 was spotted (by tipster Mukul Sharma) on TENAA, which is speculated to be the Realme 8 5G. Furthermore, the TENAA listing has revealed specifications and the design of the handset. The image of the handset shows its triple cameras along with an LED flash which is placing in a rectangular camera module. The phone is listed to sport a 6.5-inch display with a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner of the display to house the selfie camera.

The volume rocker will be on the left spine, while the power button will be integrated with the physical fingerprint sensor on the right edge. It will ship with Android 11 OS and a 4,890 mAh battery. Lastly, the phone is listed to measure 162.5 X 74.8 X 8.5mm in dimensions. As of now, we have this much info about the upcoming Realme 8 series smartphones. However, we are expecting to get more details soon as the company has started teasing the features of the phone.

