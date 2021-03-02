Just In
Realme 8 Pro Confirmed To Pack 108MP Camera: All You Need To Know
Realme 8 series is the upcoming series from the brand and it seems to be camera-centric. The series is expected to include the standard Realme 8 and the 8 Pro like its predecessor. The company has today confirmed the camera details and design of the Pro model at the Realme Camera Innovation Event 2021. The handset will have the brand tagline 'Dare to Leap' at the rear panel. Furthermore, the Realme 8 Pro will feature a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner of the display selfie camera.
Realme 8 Pro Camera Details
The handset will flaunt a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash which will be placed into a square-shaped module. Realme will use Samsung's latest 108MP 1/1.52 inch HM2 sensor for its primary camera which will support 9-in-1 pixel binning and ISOCELL Plus technology. The Realme 8 Pro will be the world's first smartphone to feature a tilt-shift time-lapse video mode that will take only 4 minutes to take 15 photos.
Even this time you can adjust the shape, angle, position, and size of the bokeh effect while using the tilt-shift mode. Furthermore, the handset will get three new filters -- Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait, and AI Colour Portrait. It will support 4K video recording at 120 fps. Apart from the camera details, other features of the handset are yet to be revealed.
In terms of display, we can expect this time the company might offer a high-refresh-rate over its predecessor's 60Hz display. It also remains to be seen whether the phone will come with an AMOLED panel. To recall, the Realme 7 Pro flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Other features of the Realme 7 Pro include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, a 4,500 mAh battery with a 65W SuperDart Charge technology.
