Realme 8 Spotted With Salman Khan; Launch Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme 8 is the talk of the town, especially with the 108MP camera. Rumors aside, Realme teased the upcoming smartphone on Twitter, highlighting the 108MP camera sensor. Now, the Realme 8 smartphone was spotted in Bollywood star Salman Khan's hands, who is also the brand ambassador.

Salman Khan Teases Realme 8?

This isn't the first time Bollywood star Khan showcased and teased a Realme smartphone. Previously, the Realme 6 and the 7 smartphones were also promoted similarly. It's likely Realme has approached Salman Khan once again to popularize the new smartphone series. The image comes from 91Mobiles, which notes the Realme smartphone on Salman Khan could be the Realme 8 Pro.

The image clearly showcases a square-camera module, which would likely feature the 108MP camera. One can distinctly see the 'Dare To Leap' tagline on the side of the rear panel, confirming that this is indeed a new Realme smartphone. The image also highlights a shiny texture on the rear panel, giving us an idea of the design. The alleged Realme 8 Pro here also flaunts a gradient blue finish

Realme 8 Series: What To Expect

There's not much information about the Realme 8 series. Previously, a Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3093 appeared on Geekbench, giving us an idea of its specifications. The alleged Realme 8 series is tipped to draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM.

From the looks of it, we could be having an upper mid-range smartphone with the new Realme 8 series. The rumored Realme 8 smartphone also appeared on the Chinese 3C certification platform, confirming a 65W fast charging support. One can also expect to see a Super AMOLED display, just like its predecessor - the Realme 7 series.

Apart from this, the 108MP camera has been officially confirmed. The phone looks like it could pack a quad-camera setup with additional wide-angle, depth, and macro shooters. Other details are still under wraps. Since the Realme 8 prototype has been spotted now, the launch could happen anytime soon. We expect Realme to tease some more features in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India