Realme 8 Series India Launch Officially Teased; Might Pack 108MP Camera News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has announced the Narzo 30 series yesterday and now it seems the company is gearing up to launch another series in the country. Now, the Realme 8 series has been teased by Madhav Sheth which is going to be the successor of the Realme 7 series. However, he has not mentioned the exact name of the device. As he has used #InfiniteLeapWith8 in the tweet which hints the upcoming phone will be the Realme 8.

A great breakthrough ahead!



Do you guys know what 108 stands for?

Stay tuned, unveiling tomorrow.#InfiniteLeapWith8 #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/fD8B3WFHOd — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2021

Further, the tweet has also mentioned a caption "Do you guys know what 108 stands for?" So, the upcoming phone might feature a 108MP sensor. As of now, this much info we have about the Realme 8 series.

Realme 8 Series Details

Last month, a Realme phone with model number RMX3093 was spotted on the Geekbench 5 platform, suggesting the phone as the Realme 8 or the 8 Pro. The phone is said to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. Software-wise, it will come with Android 10 OS; however, it might also run Android 11 OS. The phone was also appeared on 3C certification, suggesting 65W charging.

On the other hand, another phone with model number RMX3092 had certified by BIS. The certification sites did not reveal the name of the device clearly. As both model numbers are similar, so we can expect the phones might belong to the same lineup. However, we don't have to wait much as the tweet also suggests the company will share more details tomorrow (Feb 26).

Realme 8 Series: What We Think

Like its predecessor, the company will launch two models including the Realme 8 and the 8 Pro. Considering the camera of the phone, the upcoming series is expected to compete against the Mi 10i which also offers a 108MP sensor. As far as price is concerned, the Pro model usually costs higher than the standard variant. However, the price of the upcoming series can be expected around Rs. 20,000 considering the recently launched Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G which offers high-end features at an affordable price point.

