Just In
- 51 min ago Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India Launch Could Be Imminent
-
- 1 hr ago Realme Buds Air 2 TWS Earbuds Review: Gratifying Performance Fused With ANC On Budget
- 1 hr ago Airtel Adds More Subscribers Via MNP In 2020
- 2 hrs ago Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ 5G Leaked Poster Reveals Rear Panel; India Launch Imminent
Don't Miss
- Education Assam Sericulture Admit Card 2021 Released, Download Grade 4 Hall Ticket At sericulture.assam.gov.in
- News Nirav Modi can be extradited to India, rules UK Court
- Sports India vs England: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika arrive to watch Pink Ball Test
- Movies Pagglait Teaser: Sanya Malhotra Has A Bizarre Reaction To Her Hubby's Death In This Quirky Comedy
- Lifestyle Mrunal Thakur Takes Over The Spotlight With Her Bold Purple Eye Shadow And Pink Lipstick Look
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Kerala In March 2021
- Finance 10-16 IPOs Lined Up For Launch In March 2021
- Automobiles Suzuki Burgman Electric Scooter Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch: Spy Pics & Details
Realme 8 Series India Launch Officially Teased; Might Pack 108MP Camera
Realme has announced the Narzo 30 series yesterday and now it seems the company is gearing up to launch another series in the country. Now, the Realme 8 series has been teased by Madhav Sheth which is going to be the successor of the Realme 7 series. However, he has not mentioned the exact name of the device. As he has used #InfiniteLeapWith8 in the tweet which hints the upcoming phone will be the Realme 8.
A great breakthrough ahead!— Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2021
Do you guys know what 108 stands for?
Stay tuned, unveiling tomorrow.#InfiniteLeapWith8 #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/fD8B3WFHOd
Further, the tweet has also mentioned a caption "Do you guys know what 108 stands for?" So, the upcoming phone might feature a 108MP sensor. As of now, this much info we have about the Realme 8 series.
Realme 8 Series Details
Last month, a Realme phone with model number RMX3093 was spotted on the Geekbench 5 platform, suggesting the phone as the Realme 8 or the 8 Pro. The phone is said to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. Software-wise, it will come with Android 10 OS; however, it might also run Android 11 OS. The phone was also appeared on 3C certification, suggesting 65W charging.
On the other hand, another phone with model number RMX3092 had certified by BIS. The certification sites did not reveal the name of the device clearly. As both model numbers are similar, so we can expect the phones might belong to the same lineup. However, we don't have to wait much as the tweet also suggests the company will share more details tomorrow (Feb 26).
Realme 8 Series: What We Think
Like its predecessor, the company will launch two models including the Realme 8 and the 8 Pro. Considering the camera of the phone, the upcoming series is expected to compete against the Mi 10i which also offers a 108MP sensor. As far as price is concerned, the Pro model usually costs higher than the standard variant. However, the price of the upcoming series can be expected around Rs. 20,000 considering the recently launched Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G which offers high-end features at an affordable price point.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985