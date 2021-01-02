ENGLISH

    Mystery Realme Smartphone Listed On Geekbench; Could Be Realme 8/ Realme 8 Pro

    A new Realme smartphone has been spotted online. The device with model number RMX3093 has been benchmarked via Geekbench. The device seems to be a mid-range offering, going by the listing. This handset has already made a sighting at few other platforms, however, its moniker still remains a mystery. Here's what the Geekbench database reveals about the upcoming Realme handset:

    New Realme Smartphone Listed On Geekbench; Could Be Realme 8/ 8 Pro

     

    Realme RMX3093 Listed On Geekbench

    The Realme RMX3093 Geekbench listing was initially spotted by the tipster Abhishek Yadav. The tipster has shared the details via his Twitter handle. As per the benchmark database, the device will be packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor.

    The chipset will be clubbed with 8GB RAM. The device will be arriving with Android 10 OS. A newer Android version would have made sense here. The Geekbench listing doesn't share any other hardware detail, however, the benchmark scores have been revealed.

    The Realme RMX3093 has scored 588 points in the single-core test and 1,785 points in the multi-core test. It is worth mentioning that this model has already cleared 3C certification alongside the Realme RMX3092. The mobile certification website suggested 65W fast charging.

    Just for reference, the Realme RMX3092 has also visited Geekbench recently and has also cleared BIS certification which hints at its India launch. A similar model number is an indication that these devices could be introduced in the same lineup.

    The Realme RMX3092's Geekbench listing suggested the same MediaTek MT6853V processor, i.e, the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. This variant was also listed with 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS. The leaks suggest that these smartphones could be announced as the Realme 8 series.

     

    One of the variants could be the Realme 8 Pro. However, the processor and configuration are the same. Therefore, it is a possibility that these devices could have differences in the remaining hardware aspects.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 12:02 [IST]
