Realme Teases MacBook Air-Like Laptop: Realme Laptop In Works?

It looks like Realme is all set to expand its portfolio, as the company is now teasing a launch of its very first laptop. Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme India has shared an image, which looks like a laptop kept inside a paper envelope, just like the very first MacBook Air.

Though the photo doesn't reveal much about the product, it does look like a thin laptop with a metal or metal-like unibody finish, which again resembles MacBook Air. Like most Realme products, the company's first product will be an affordable laptop and is expected to cost less than Rs. 50,000 in India.

Realme Laptop Expected Specifications

As of now, there is no official information on either the features or specifications of the possible Realme laptop. However, considering the product offering from Xiaomi, the Realme Laptop is likely to be powered by an Intel or AMD processor with 15/18W TDP, which makes it an entry-level laptop.

The laptop is likely to have a compact form factor with a 13/14-inch screen with FHD resolution. Like most budget laptops, the Realme Laptop is also expected to offer a range of I/O options, including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We also expect that the Realme Laptop will have an integrated web camera.

The laptop is likely to offer at least 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD based internal storage. Just like Xiaomi's offering, the Realme Laptop is also expected to come with a soldered memory, which won't allow the users to upgrade post-purchase. Like most budget laptops, the Realme Laptop is expected to run on Windows 10 OS.

Should You Wait For Realme Laptop?

Yes and no. As this is expected to be a Windows OS-powered laptop, it is likely to offer similar features and specifications when compared to already existing laptops in the market. Yes, the laptop might cost a bit less than the competitive products. However, it would also mean you might have to compromise on the post-sale service.

The company is likely to announce the first Realme Laptop by the end of this month, and is likely to be priced similar to the Xiaomi Mi Notebook and is expected to go on sale via online and offline channels.

