Realme UI 2.0 Stable Version For Narzo 30 Pro: New Features & Performance Improvements

Realme Narzo 30 Pro joins the list of budget Realme devices to receive the latest software update. The company has started rolling out a stable version of realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11 and brings some notable changes to the smartphone's software performance.

Some randomly selected Realme Narzo 30 Pro users will receive a notification on their handsets for the OTA update. You can also manually check if your device is in the list from the 'Software Update' section in the settings menu. Realme mentioned that a broader rollout will be followed in a few days.

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) Features

Based on Android 11, the Realme UI 2.0 adds some visual overhaul and introduces new software features and performance enhancements to the budget handsets. The new update will allow users to enable third-party icons for apps on the home screen.

Narzo 30 Pro users will have the option to select between three different 'Dark Mode' styles including- enhanced, medium, and gentle allowing for wallpapers and icons to be adjusted according to the mode selected. The display contrast will automatically get adjusted according to the ambient light.

Moving on, the new stable update brings an upgraded weather app with new animations and also optimizes the phone's vibration motor feedback for text input and gameplay launcher.

Other Important Upgrades Include

• Option to share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

• New photo editing features- More markup effects and filters.

• HeyTap Cloud enhancements- Back up your photos, documents, system settings, and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

• Camera Improvements- Inertial zoom feature to improve the camera's zooming capabilities during video shooting and new grid feature in the camera viewfinder.

• App lock toggle in Quick Settings

• Low battery message- Quick message to selected contacts to notify about your location when the battery power is lower than 15%.

• Optimized Permission manager- You can now choose "Allow only once" for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Overall, the Narzo 30 Pro users are in for a treat with the new software update release. It is good to see that Realme is not leaving behind any smartphone in its portfolio. The brand had recently rolled out the Realme UI 2.0 update to the budged C15 and the C12 handsets, which allows budget smartphone users to experience the goodness of Android 11. More smartphones will join the list for the Realme UI 2.0 update.

